How The Iowa Caucuses Work For Democrats

Democratic and Republican caucuses are held in separate locations and are structured fairly differently, with Democratic voters publicly deciding in groups whom they are supporting (as well as now writing down from whom they are caucusing).

There are 41 delegates at stake on caucus night (with an additional eight automatic delegates — previously referred to as “superdelegates” — who bypass this process and go straight to the Democratic National Convention).

There are 1,678 precinct locations in schools, public buildings and sometimes private homes or places of worship. (There will also be 97 satellite locations located in-state, around the country and internationally to accommodate voters who have nontraditional schedules.)

The caucuses will begin at 7 p.m. CT and will last roughly around an hour.

There are two rounds of caucusing, and the only way a candidate can get any delegates is if they attain 15% of the room’s support. Here’s how it works step by step:

There’s a call to order and a caucus chair and secretary are elected. Caucusgoers separate into groups for their candidate of choice. Time is usually made for supporters of each candidate to make their cases. When the groups are formed, the elected chair adds up how many supporters are in each group. Also, caucusgoers will write down whom they are supporting. Each candidate has to meet a viability threshold of 15%, meaning that the number of people in each cluster has to be at least 15% of the entire group participating.

After Step 5, these caucusgoers’ votes are “locked-in” for candidates who surpassed the 15% threshold. This leaves the people who caucused for candidates that did not get 15% of the room’s votes to then “re-caucus.”

For any candidate who did not get 15% of the people in the room, that candidate’s supporters have to make a new choice for the second and final alignment. During the re-caucusing process, those remaining will have to either: choose one of the candidates who did get 15%; choose “uncommitted”; leave; or convince others re-caucusing to join their nonviable group and make it viable. Once re-caucusing is settled, caucusing is over. The numbers are tallied and sent to party headquarters via a mobile app.

From there, the 1,678 precinct caucuses create 11,402 delegates, which are filtered to 41 national convention delegates at a mix of county, congressional district and state conventions.

But the number you need to watch for Monday night is the state delegate equivalent. More on those SDEs as we get closer to caucusing.