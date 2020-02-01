Iowa Caucuses 2020

Live Results And Analysis

Get Caught Up

The Iowa caucuses are just two days away. Our reporters are following candidates around the state.

The Democratic senators running for president got a break from the impeachment trial for the weekend. They’ll return on Monday for closing arguments, but can get back to Iowa before the caucuses start at 7 p.m. CT.

On Monday night, stay right here for live results and listen to NPR’s special coverage.

11:02 a.m. ET
Feb. 1, 2020

How The Iowa Caucuses Work For Democrats

Democratic and Republican caucuses are held in separate locations and are structured fairly differently, with Democratic voters publicly deciding in groups whom they are supporting (as well as now writing down from whom they are caucusing).

There are 41 delegates at stake on caucus night (with an additional eight automatic delegates — previously referred to as “superdelegates” — who bypass this process and go straight to the Democratic National Convention).

There are 1,678 precinct locations in schools, public buildings and sometimes private homes or places of worship. (There will also be 97 satellite locations located in-state, around the country and internationally to accommodate voters who have nontraditional schedules.)

The caucuses will begin at 7 p.m. CT and will last roughly around an hour.

There are two rounds of caucusing, and the only way a candidate can get any delegates is if they attain 15% of the room’s support. Here’s how it works step by step:

  1. There’s a call to order and a caucus chair and secretary are elected.
  2. Caucusgoers separate into groups for their candidate of choice.
  3. Time is usually made for supporters of each candidate to make their cases.
  4. When the groups are formed, the elected chair adds up how many supporters are in each group. Also, caucusgoers will write down whom they are supporting.
  5. Each candidate has to meet a viability threshold of 15%, meaning that the number of people in each cluster has to be at least 15% of the entire group participating.

After Step 5, these caucusgoers’ votes are “locked-in” for candidates who surpassed the 15% threshold. This leaves the people who caucused for candidates that did not get 15% of the room’s votes to then “re-caucus.”

  1. For any candidate who did not get 15% of the people in the room, that candidate’s supporters have to make a new choice for the second and final alignment.
  2. During the re-caucusing process, those remaining will have to either: choose one of the candidates who did get 15%; choose “uncommitted”; leave; or convince others re-caucusing to join their nonviable group and make it viable.
  3. Once re-caucusing is settled, caucusing is over. The numbers are tallied and sent to party headquarters via a mobile app.

From there, the 1,678 precinct caucuses create 11,402 delegates, which are filtered to 41 national convention delegates at a mix of county, congressional district and state conventions.

But the number you need to watch for Monday night is the state delegate equivalent. More on those SDEs as we get closer to caucusing.

Elena Moore, NPR Editorial Assistant, Washington Desk
10:23 a.m. ET
Feb. 1, 2020

How The Iowa Caucuses Work For Republicans

The Iowa Republican Party still plans to hold caucuses for GOP candidates, despite several state Republican parties choosing not to amid tepid support for President Trump’s challengers.

While Democrats publicly declare their candidate preference with movement and debate, the Republican process is much simpler, with Iowans gathering together and voting on private paper ballots.

There are 40 delegates at stake for Republicans on Monday night. Iowa Republicans have 1,680 precinct caucus locations, ranging from spaces in libraries to fire stations and sometimes private homes.

The caucuses will begin at 7 p.m. CT. Here’s how it works step by step:

  1. There’s a call to order and a caucus chair and secretary are elected.
  2. Presidential candidate representatives speak and make their case.
  3. Caucusgoers pick a candidate through paper ballot.
  4. Votes are tallied and reported to party headquarters. The information will be sent via a mobile app.

Delegates are then elected to attend county conventions and are assigned to candidates based on the same proportion of votes each individual candidate receives on caucus night. This was a change that the Republican National Committee instituted in 2016, after the 2012 Ron Paul campaign garnered an outsized share of the delegates and took over the state party.

Elena Moore, NPR Editorial Assistant, Washington Desk
9:25 a.m. ET
Feb. 1, 2020

Night Flight: D.C. To Des Moines

When the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump ended for the day last night, the senators who are running for president returned as fast as possible to the campaign trail.

After landing late in Des Moines, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren headed to a packed local brewery to rally her supporters.

Warren is one of four senators who have been off the campaign trail during impeachment proceedings. Surrogates including former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, members of Congress and Warren’s husband have been campaigning for her in her absence.

The other three senator-candidates affected by the impeachment trial are Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet.

The trial resumes on Monday — the day of the caucuses.

Danielle Kurtzleben, NPR Political Reporter
7:00 a.m. ET
Feb. 1, 2020

Welcome To Iowa Coverage! It’s Almost Caucus Time

It’s almost time for voters to weigh in.

We’re now two days away from the official kickoff of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, and it begins in Iowa with its traditional (and convoluted) caucuses.

Polls show a very crowded race — by one measure, it’s the tightest Iowa contest at this stage since at least 1980 — with the top tier of candidates all bunched up: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Amy Klobuchar, a senator from next-door Minnesota, has also been rising in recent state surveys. And sizable numbers of would-be caucusgoers have told pollsters they’re unsure of their preferred candidate, or are open to changing their minds.

The fluid nature of the large field of candidates and the party’s overarching desire to boot Republican President Trump out of office have contributed to a fair bit of anxiety among Democratic partisans.

And that means all eyes are on the Hawkeye State.

This page will provide the latest news, context on the caucuses themselves, dispatches from the field and some of what Iowans are telling us about the race and the candidates. And then on Monday night, it’ll offer live-updating results. So bookmark it, and come back through Monday.

Benjamin Swasey, NPR Deputy Political Editor
