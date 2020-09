Earlier this spring, Kazuo Okawa stood on a seaside cliff on the edge of Japan’s Fukushima prefecture, looking over the Daiichi nuclear power plant in the distance. Waves crashed below, and wind swept through trees nearby. Okawa, 65, had been a maintenance man for the six reactors at Daiichi — until everything changed nine years ago.

“The tsunami, it came all the way up here and covered everything,” Okawa said in Japanese, “as far as you can see.”