Welcome To New Hampshire Primary Coverage!

So Iowa was … interesting.

But now the Democratic presidential nominating contest has moved on to New Hampshire, where voters head to the polls tomorrow. The final polls close at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday and then the results — one hopes — will come in shortly thereafter.

While Iowa has its complicated caucus system, New Hampshire uses a simple secret-ballot primary, though it is “semi-open,” which means unenrolled voters can cast a ballot in either the Democratic or Republican primaries.

On the Democratic side, 24 delegates are up for grabs, and the race has shifted significantly since Iowa’s caucuses. Former Vice President Joe Biden’s poor Iowa showing has shifted him into attack mode, and over the weekend he targeted both candidates who finished in a virtual tie in Iowa: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Sanders won New Hampshire easily in the 2016 presidential race, but polls show a surging Buttigieg, and this year among his other rivals is a fellow New England progressive senator: Massachusetts’ Elizabeth Warren. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has also been rising in New Hampshire polls over the last couple of weeks.

Like Iowa, New Hampshire is not a state with much racial diversity; it’s about 93% white. After this primary, the Democratic race turns later this month to the more racially diverse states of Nevada and South Carolina.

New Hampshire’s results should provide more clarity as to which candidates are moving on, as well — and how their campaigns are faring.

— Benjamin Swasey