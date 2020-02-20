The Candidates’ Shifting Fortunes

A lot is on the line for these Democratic candidates. It’s the first debate featuring Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and billionaire who has spent more than $300 million of his own money on ads in March 3, Super Tuesday, states. Bloomberg is expected to be the target of a lot of attacks from fellow candidates tonight because of some of his controversial policies and statements from his time as mayor, including his police force’s use of “stop and frisk.”

Bloomberg got on the debate stage because he has now vaulted into second and third place in most national polls. He’s second in the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, jumping from 4% in December to 19% now. Can he hold up?

But Bloomberg isn’t competing in Nevada, and this contest is very important for the other candidates. This is the first state that offers a degree of diversity in this contest. In 2016, Nevada was 41% nonwhite, including 19% Latino, 13% black and 4% Asian. And candidates such as former Vice President Joe Biden, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar need to do well in Nevada.

They are hoping to be the alternative to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who holds a double-digit lead in the NPR poll at 31%. He’s the man to beat. Buttigieg is the delegate leader in this early race, ahead of Sanders by one delegate, but he hasn’t appeared to gain much momentum from his good finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The NPR poll showed Buttigieg actually losing ground nationally since December, dropping from 13% to 8%. Klobuchar gained 5 points since December, but she’s also only in single digits at 9%. And both are in low single digits with nonwhite voters.