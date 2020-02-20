Nevada Democratic Debate

Live Analysis And Fact Check

Get Caught Up

There’s a newcomer to the debate stage tonight. Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg is one of six Democratic presidential candidates in Las Vegas ahead of the Nevada caucuses on Saturday. His performance could “make or break” his campaign, analysts say.

The candidates came out swinging, with Bloomberg as a key target. Follow live coverage below.

9:31 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

Who’s Best To Beat Donald Trump?

This is probably an impossible question to answer, frankly, but it’s the one all Democratic voters want an answer to. Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed onstage tonight that he’s best to beat Trump, based on an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll out yesterday that showed him doing best against Trump in a head-to-head matchup.

By that measure, yes, Biden does best. In the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, also released yesterday, it was also Biden who does best against Trump. He beats Trump by 6 points; former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg defeats Trump by 4; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders wins by 3; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg both beat him by 2; Sen. Elizabeth Warren defeats him by 1.

Now, these are all essentially within the margin of error. And head-to-heads this far out are not great measures for the most part anyway. Other incumbent presidents have been behind in head-to-heads and then won.

Domenico Montanaro, NPR Senior Political Editor/Correspondent
↑ Back to top
9:31 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020
Fact check

Are Sanders And Bloomberg Registered Democrats?

Both Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg took criticism for their Democratic Party affiliation veering off opposite ends of the party.

While Sanders is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, he is registered as an independent and publicly identifies as a democratic socialist.

Bloomberg is currently registered as a Democrat but has switched party affiliations over the years.

When first running for mayor of New York City in 2001, Bloomberg switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. In 2007, Bloomberg registered as an Independent. He officially rejoined the Democratic Party in 2018.

Elena Moore, NPR Editorial Assistant, Washington Desk
↑ Back to top
9:29 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

Sanders’ Online Supporters Are In The Spotlight

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., who’s essentially matched Bernie Sanders in the first two nominating contests, went after the Vermont senator for some of his supporters’ attacks on a powerful union in Nevada.

The Culinary Workers Union Local 226, which covers casino workers on the Las Vegas strip, has opposed Sanders’ signature issue, Medicare For All. The union says the plan would take away its hard-won health insurance plans. But the union said it got a lot of online abuse from Sanders supporters for taking that stance.

Buttigieg criticized Sanders for allowing such abuse to go on, and said it’s part of a larger pattern. “Why [are the attacks] especially the case among your supporters?” Buttigieg asked.

Sanders said the vast majority of his supporters don’t engage in any sort of online attacks, and that if some sliver of his backers do, then he “disowns” them and they are “not part of this movement.” He said many of his staffers have also faced “vicious” attacks.

And while the culinary union ultimately did not endorse any candidate, Sanders touted his broad support among organized labor groups.

Benjamin Swasey, NPR Deputy Political Editor
↑ Back to top
9:28 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

‘Nearly 75,000’ Voted Early In Nevada

Just before tonight’s debate began, Nevada Democrats announced the final numbers for the state’s first-ever early caucuses. “Nearly 75,000” people voted early, the party says. With the majority of those people being first-time caucus-goers according to the party. That puts the state on pace to easily surpass turnout from the 2016 Democratic primary, when about 84,000 people caucused. Almost 120,000 people caucused in the state in 2008, the first contest with Nevada holding its “first in the west” moniker. The party is using new technology to integrate the early vote totals into the day-of caucus results.

Miles Parks, NPR Reporter, Election Interference/Voting
↑ Back to top
9:22 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

Warren Goes After Bloomberg On Sexism

So far, each of the candidates has been eager to go after former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg as his star rises.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren took on Bloomberg’s billionaire status and compared his alleged treatment of women to that of President Trump. The country doesn’t need, she said, “a billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians.’ And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump” — eliciting guffaws and murmurs from the audience.

Warren is referring to allegations that Bloomberg has a history of offensive remarks about women – including some who worked for him. A recent Washington Post story details a long history of lawsuits accusing Bloomberg of sexual harassment and discrimination. None went to trial. Bloomberg has denied that his company discriminated against women, and has claimed he has been a “champion” for women.

Warren said she’d support the eventual Democratic nominee – whoever that person is – “But understand this: Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another.”

Sarah McCammon, NPR Correspondent, National Desk
↑ Back to top
9:12 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

Candidates Come Out Hot — Mostly Going After ‘Arrogant Billionaire’ Bloomberg

Tonight’s debate got off to a heated start.

First question up: defeating President Trump, which Democratic voters have consistently said is their top priority.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders started off, repeating a common refrain that the best way to beat Trump is to mobilize voters on progressive issues he champions.

Next up: former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who was clear that he doesn’t think Sanders — an avowed democratic socialist — has “any chance whatsoever” to beat Trump, should the Vermont senator become the nominee. Bloomberg cited Sanders’ “Medicare for All” proposal, which would effectively eliminate private health insurance.

Elizabeth Warren then jumped in and attacked the billionaire Bloomberg. The Massachusetts senator blasted him for alleged comments about women and his since-disavowed support of the “stop and frisk” policing tactic, which disproportionately targeted young men of color, while leading NYC.

Warren then tied Bloomberg to Trump, saying he’s just another “arrogant billionaire.”

Benjamin Swasey, NPR Deputy Political Editor
↑ Back to top
9:10 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

New Ad Campaign Launched Targeting Sanders

Moderate Democrats are striking back as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders continues to rise in national polls. The Big Tent Project, a recently formed 501(c)(4) organization, launched an advertising blitz on Wednesday that is specifically targeting Sanders. The group plans to invest $1 million for ads in Nevada and South Carolina hitting Sanders on his record.

The first digital ads were unveiled this week with a budget of $200,000. The first opens by saying: “Socialist Bernie Sanders promises the world. But at what cost?” It accuses Sanders of pushing a nuclear waste dump in Sierra Blanca, Texas, which the ad says threatened Latino communities. The reference to nuclear waste is intended to strike a chord in Nevada, where former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid spent decades fighting a proposed nuclear waste dump at Yucca Mountain.

Big Tent Executive Director Jonathan Kott, a former top adviser to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says the ad buys could expand as the group continues to raise funds. Kott declined to name the donors sponsoring the push, but he said any future ads will continue to target Sanders.

“No presumed front-runner in the modern era has ever skated by so easily with virtually no scrutiny of his record or ideas,” Kott said in a message. “Sanders himself said he would welcome a debate about his socialism and electability so this project intends to launch one.”

The Sanders campaign did not respond to NPR’s request for comment.

— Kelsey Snell
↑ Back to top
9:01 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

The Candidates’ Shifting Fortunes

A lot is on the line for these Democratic candidates. It’s the first debate featuring Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and billionaire who has spent more than $300 million of his own money on ads in March 3, Super Tuesday, states. Bloomberg is expected to be the target of a lot of attacks from fellow candidates tonight because of some of his controversial policies and statements from his time as mayor, including his police force’s use of “stop and frisk.”

Bloomberg got on the debate stage because he has now vaulted into second and third place in most national polls. He’s second in the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, jumping from 4% in December to 19% now. Can he hold up?

But Bloomberg isn’t competing in Nevada, and this contest is very important for the other candidates. This is the first state that offers a degree of diversity in this contest. In 2016, Nevada was 41% nonwhite, including 19% Latino, 13% black and 4% Asian. And candidates such as former Vice President Joe Biden, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar need to do well in Nevada.

They are hoping to be the alternative to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who holds a double-digit lead in the NPR poll at 31%. He’s the man to beat. Buttigieg is the delegate leader in this early race, ahead of Sanders by one delegate, but he hasn’t appeared to gain much momentum from his good finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The NPR poll showed Buttigieg actually losing ground nationally since December, dropping from 13% to 8%. Klobuchar gained 5 points since December, but she’s also only in single digits at 9%. And both are in low single digits with nonwhite voters.

Domenico Montanaro, NPR Senior Political Editor/Correspondent
↑ Back to top
8:54 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

Here’s How Many People Have Been Watching Recent Democratic Debates

An estimated 7.86 million viewers watched the last Democratic debate earlier this month in New Hampshire.

The viewership numbers were from ratings firm Nielsen and were released by ABC News, which co-sponsored the debate.

With billionaire Mike Bloomberg onstage tonight for the first time and several candidates looking to boost their momentum or expand their reach after the first two voting states, tonight’s tussle in Las Vegas could draw in more viewers.

January’s debate, before the Iowa caucuses, drew an estimated 7.36 million viewers, according to Deadline. December’s debate had just 6.17 million estimated viewers.

These recent figures are down from earlier in the debate cycle (we’re now up to debate No. 9). The first debate, a two-night contest in June, drew more than 15 million viewers each night, Deadline reports.

Remember, though, that of course other factors can affect viewership, like the day of the week of the debate or, simply, what else is going on that evening.

Benjamin Swasey, NPR Deputy Political Editor
↑ Back to top
8:49 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

Steyer Leads In Ad Spending But Fails To Make Debate Stage

Billionaire businessman Tom Steyer is massively outspending the rest of the Democratic field in Nevada — but he fell short of qualifying for tonight’s debate.

According to new data from Advertising Analytics through Feb. 18, Steyer has spent over $15 million in Nevada, with 80% going to broadcast television ads. Nationwide, Steyer has spent over $100 million.

The rest of the remaining Democratic field has spent significantly less on ads in Nevada.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has spent over $2 million, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at $1.7 million. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren spent $1.4 million, former South Bend Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg spent $1.3 million and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar spent $800,000.

The smallest spender in Nevada is former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is appearing onstage tonight but not campaigning in the state at all.

Bloomberg has spent $144,000 in Nevada even though he is dominating national spending — dropping over $300 million on ads nationwide.

Elena Moore, NPR Editorial Assistant, Washington Desk
↑ Back to top
8:42 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

Here’s How A President Could Go About Canceling Student Debt

It turns out there’s a provision in the Higher Education Act of 1965 that gives the secretary of education power to cancel student loan debt. It originates from the time the U.S. government was freaking out about the Soviet Union’s launch of the world’s first artificial satellite, Sputnik.

The goal of the measure was to allow — if needed — U.S. students to play academic catch-up with the Soviets, with the idea that the United States had an interest in creating the incentives needed to train as many scientists as practical.

Since it’s tucked into a federal law, canceling student debt in this way would not need the green light from the current Congress.

NPR’s Cory Turner dug into this and the potential roadblocks and legal challenges here.

Elissa Nadworny, NPR Ed Reporter/Editor
↑ Back to top
8:38 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

Steyer Is Not Happy About Not Making Tonight’s Debate

There’s a lot of focus on one billionaire — Mike Bloomberg — joining the debate stage for the first time. But for another billionaire — Tom Steyer — tonight marks the first time in months he won’t appear with fellow Democratic candidates.

Steyer, who’s currently fifth in the polling average in Nevada (and third in the next state, South Carolina), has decried the lack of recent state polls in those two states.

One way to have qualified for tonight’s debate: national surveys with 10% or more support or similar levels of backing in Nevada or South Carolina polls.

Steyer was unhappy.

“The [Democratic National Committee] made a tremendous mistake in managing the debate qualification process,” Steyer tweeted, citing the number of polls in the diverse states of Nevada and South Carolina and the DNC’s decision to drop its donor threshold, which effectively opened a path for the self-funding Bloomberg to get on the debate stage.

Bloomberg is on the Nevada debate stage but not on the state’s ballot.

Steyer, who has spent a lot of time and money in Nevada and South Carolina, has made an explicit pitch to minority voters, who make up sizable shares of the electorates in the two states.

As part of this appeal, he has released a new TV ad attacking Bloomberg for “racist” policies, including the former New York City mayor’s since-disavowed support of the “stop-and-frisk” policing tactic, which disproportionately targeted young men of color.

Steyer’s campaign will air the ad in Super Tuesday states starting Monday. Bloomberg is targeting the more than a dozen states that vote on Super Tuesday, March 3.

Benjamin Swasey, NPR Deputy Political Editor
↑ Back to top
8:33 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

Technology Details Unveiled Days Before Caucuses

For weeks, it has been clear what Democrats in Nevada aren’t going to use as part of their caucus process this Saturday: an app made by the same company that designed the software that failed spectacularly in Iowa.

But details on what they are planning to use instead had been scarce — until Tuesday night. The state party hosted a briefing and unveiled how precinct leaders will be encouraged to use party-provided iPads to calculate and submit results.

Basically, precinct chairs will follow a step-by-step guide through the caucus process, and the iPads will use a series of corresponding Google forms along the way. Organizers say the tablets will take in information from caucus leaders about the in-person process and integrate early caucus data, as well as help with the many calculations involved in the process.

All caucus leaders also will get paper records of the applicable early-voting data for their precincts, so they will have the ability to do all the necessary calculations on paper. They can choose to work that way if the iPads fail or should they just prefer not to use the devices.

Although questions about training and usability still remain, cybersecurity experts seem generally optimistic about the developments and the party’s transparency over the past few weeks.

Miles Parks, NPR Reporter, Election Interference/Voting
↑ Back to top
8:28 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

How Much (If At All) Have The Candidates Visited Nevada?

Businessman Tom Steyer has held the highest number of events in Nevada — 50 as of today, according to the Nevada Independent — but he won’t be on the debate stage this evening after failing to meet the Democratic National Committee’s qualifications.

Meanwhile, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will participate in the debate despite having held no campaign events in Nevada.

In total, the eight remaining candidates have held 213 events in the state — which is just a quarter of the events the same group held in Iowa and less than half of those they held in New Hampshire.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg has held 40 events in Nevada, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 34 and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 31.

So far, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has spent noticeably less time in Nevada (totaling 29 events) than she did in earlier states. She held a large number of events in both Iowa and New Hampshire.

Klobuchar has still held more events in Nevada than former Vice President Joe Biden, who hopes to perform well Saturday and take the momentum to South Carolina following two disappointing finishes in New Hampshire and Iowa.

But the real outlier tonight is Bloomberg, who makes his first campaign visit to Nevada for the debate — but won’t be an option for Nevadans caucusing on Saturday.

Elena Moore, NPR Editorial Assistant, Washington Desk
↑ Back to top
7:59 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

Welcome To Showtime In Las Vegas

The Democratic presidential primary field is shrinking, but a new face is onstage in Las Vegas tonight. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will have his first shot to debate — and it could be a make or break for him.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • The debate starts at 9 p.m. ET and is expected to last two hours.
  • It’s taking place at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas.
  • The debate sets up Saturday’s Nevada caucuses.
  • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is currently leading in the polls (despite the fact that most Americans have an unfavorable impression of socialism).
  • Bloomberg has already drawn the fire of other candidates, so expect him to be a prime target onstage.

Follow along here for live analysis of the debate, and subscribe to the NPR Politics Podcast for a recap.

Dana Farrington, NPR Digital Editor, Washington Desk
↑ Back to top