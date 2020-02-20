Steyer Is Not Happy About Not Making Tonight’s Debate

There’s a lot of focus on one billionaire — Mike Bloomberg — joining the debate stage for the first time. But for another billionaire — Tom Steyer — tonight marks the first time in months he won’t appear with fellow Democratic candidates.

Steyer, who’s currently fifth in the polling average in Nevada (and third in the next state, South Carolina), has decried the lack of recent state polls in those two states.

One way to qualify for tonight’s debate: national surveys with 10% or more support, or similar levels of backing in Nevada or South Carolina polls.

Steyer was unhappy.

“The [Democratic National Committee] made a tremendous mistake in managing the debate qualification process,” Steyer tweeted, citing the number of polls in the diverse states of Nevada and South Carolina and the DNC’s decision to drop its donor threshold, which effectively opened a path for the self-funding Bloomberg to get on the debate stage.

Bloomberg is on the Nevada debate stage, but not on the state’s ballot.

Steyer, who’s spent a lot of time and money in Nevada and South Carolina, has made an explicit pitch to minority voters, who make up sizable shares of the electorates in the two states.

As part of this appeal, he’s released a new TV ad attacking Bloomberg for “racist” policies, including the former New York City mayor’s since-disavowed support of the “stop-and-frisk” policing tactic, which disproportionately targeted young men of color.

Steyer’s campaign will air the ad in Super Tuesday states starting Monday. Bloomberg is targeting the more than a dozen states that vote on Super Tuesday, March 3.