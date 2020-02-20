Nevada Democratic Debate

Live Analysis And Fact Check

Get Caught Up

There’s a newcomer to the debate stage tonight. Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg is one of six Democratic presidential candidates in Las Vegas ahead of the Nevada caucuses on Saturday. His performance could “make or break” his campaign, analysts say.

Follow NPR’s live coverage here. The two-hour debate begins at 9 p.m. ET.

8:42 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

Here’s How A President Could Go About Canceling Student Debt

It turns out there’s a provision in the Higher Education Act of 1965 that gives the secretary of education power to cancel student loan debt. It originates from the time the U.S. government was freaking out about the Soviet Union’s launch of the world’s first artificial satellite, Sputnik.

The goal of the measure was to allow — if needed — U.S. students to play academic catch-up with the Soviets, with the idea that the United States had an interest in creating the incentives needed to train as many scientists as practical.

Since it’s tucked into a federal law, canceling student debt in this way would not need the green light from the current Congress.

NPR’s Cory Turner dug into this and the potential roadblocks and legal challenges here.

Elissa Nadworny, NPR Ed Reporter/Editor
↑ Back to top
8:38 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

Steyer Is Not Happy About Not Making Tonight’s Debate

There’s a lot of focus on one billionaire — Mike Bloomberg — joining the debate stage for the first time. But for another billionaire — Tom Steyer — tonight marks the first time in months he won’t appear with fellow Democratic candidates.

Steyer, who’s currently fifth in the polling average in Nevada (and third in the next state, South Carolina), has decried the lack of recent state polls in those two states.

One way to qualify for tonight’s debate: national surveys with 10% or more support, or similar levels of backing in Nevada or South Carolina polls.

Steyer was unhappy.

“The [Democratic National Committee] made a tremendous mistake in managing the debate qualification process,” Steyer tweeted, citing the number of polls in the diverse states of Nevada and South Carolina and the DNC’s decision to drop its donor threshold, which effectively opened a path for the self-funding Bloomberg to get on the debate stage.

Bloomberg is on the Nevada debate stage, but not on the state’s ballot.

Steyer, who’s spent a lot of time and money in Nevada and South Carolina, has made an explicit pitch to minority voters, who make up sizable shares of the electorates in the two states.

As part of this appeal, he’s released a new TV ad attacking Bloomberg for “racist” policies, including the former New York City mayor’s since-disavowed support of the “stop-and-frisk” policing tactic, which disproportionately targeted young men of color.

Steyer’s campaign will air the ad in Super Tuesday states starting Monday. Bloomberg is targeting the more than a dozen states that vote on Super Tuesday, March 3.

Benjamin Swasey, NPR Deputy Political Editor
↑ Back to top
8:33 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

Technology Details Unveiled Days Before Caucuses

For weeks, it has been clear what Democrats in Nevada aren’t going to use as part of their caucus process this Saturday: an app made by the same company that designed the software that failed spectacularly in Iowa.

But details on what they are planning to use instead had been scarce — until Tuesday night. The state party hosted a briefing and unveiled how precinct leaders will be encouraged to use party-provided iPads to calculate and submit results.

Basically, precinct chairs will follow a step-by-step guide through the caucus process, and the iPads will use a series of corresponding Google forms along the way. Organizers say the tablets will take in information from caucus leaders about the in-person process and integrate early caucus data, as well as help with the many calculations involved in the process.

All caucus leaders also will get paper records of the applicable early-voting data for their precincts, so they will have the ability to do all the necessary calculations on paper. They can choose to work that way if the iPads fail or should they just prefer not to use the devices.

Although questions about training and usability still remain, cybersecurity experts seem generally optimistic about the developments and the party’s transparency over the past few weeks.

Miles Parks, NPR Reporter, Election Interference/Voting
↑ Back to top
8:28 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

How Much (If At All) Have The Candidates Visited Nevada?

Businessman Tom Steyer has held the highest number of events in Nevada — 50 as of today, according to the Nevada Independent — but he won’t be on the debate stage this evening after failing to meet the Democratic National Committee’s qualifications.

Meanwhile, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will participate in the debate despite having held no campaign events in Nevada.

In total, the eight remaining candidates have held 213 events in the state — which is just a quarter of the events the same group held in Iowa and less than half of those they held in New Hampshire.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg has held 40 events in Nevada, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 34 and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 31.

So far, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has spent noticeably less time in Nevada (totaling 29 events) than she did in earlier states. She held a large number of events in both Iowa and New Hampshire.

Klobuchar has still held more events in Nevada than former Vice President Joe Biden, who hopes to perform well Saturday and take the momentum to South Carolina following two disappointing finishes in New Hampshire and Iowa.

But the real outlier tonight is Bloomberg, who makes his first campaign visit to Nevada for the debate — but won’t be an option for Nevadans caucusing on Saturday.

Elena Moore, NPR Editorial Assistant, Washington Desk
↑ Back to top
7:59 p.m. ET
Feb. 19, 2020

Welcome To Showtime In Las Vegas

The Democratic presidential primary field is shrinking, but a new face is onstage in Las Vegas tonight. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will have his first shot to debate — and it could be a make or break for him.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • The debate starts at 9 p.m. ET and is expected to last two hours.
  • It’s taking place at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas.
  • The debate sets up Saturday’s Nevada caucuses.
  • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is currently leading in the polls (despite the fact that most Americans have an unfavorable impression of socialism).
  • Bloomberg has already drawn the fire of other candidates, so expect him to be a prime target onstage.

Follow along here for live analysis of the debate, and subscribe to the NPR Politics Podcast for a recap.

Dana Farrington, NPR Digital Editor, Washington Desk
↑ Back to top