No one quite defines Nevada Democratic politics like Harry Reid. The former Senate majority leader has been able to make or break candidates statewide and is widely regarded as having an unparalleled turnoutmachine.
And now he’s making the case that, with Iowa’s troubles, perhaps Nevada should go first in the Democratic presidential nominatingprocess.
"I think we have a tremendously good case now," Reid told NPR’s Tamara Keith. He noted Nevada’s far-more diverse population than either of the current first two states, Iowa or New Hampshire. He added that Americans "get a false perception of what’s happening around the country when you have those two states determining what’s going to happen in a presidential election. I don’t think it’sfair."
Reid, 80, a former boxer in his youth, has always been happy to mix it up and cause trouble. He even said he’d be happy to play a deal-making role at a brokered convention. And he had ideas for two others who should be tapped to helpout.
"Maybe we could even get Barack Obama to do it," Reid said. "The two most popular people in the country, and perhaps the world, are Barack and MichelleObama."
In the run-up to this weekend’s caucuses, many commentators have noted that Nevada is more racially diverse than Iowa or New Hampshire. But that’s just one of the ways Nevada standsout.
It’s also the least educated of the early primary states. About 24% of Nevadans hold college degrees, compared to 31.5% nationwide. The state is also more heavily unionized. About 1 in 7 workers in Nevada belongs to a union, compared to 1 in 10 workersnationwide.
Nevada is more heavily dependent on leisure and hospitality than any other state, with 25% of Nevada workers employed in those industries. That’s down a bit from 30% in 2000. By contrast, Nevada is about half as dependent on manufacturing as the nation as awhole.
Nevada suffered badly during the recession, and took almost two years longer than the rest of the country to recover all of its lost jobs. Employment has been growing steadily since 2014, though. At 3.8% in December, Nevada’s unemployment rate is slightly above the national average and more than a full percentage point higher than Iowa, New Hampshire, or SouthCarolina’s.
Last year, Nevada had the second highest population growth rate in the country, after Idaho. Many of the new residents are transplants from other states, including the former Oakland Raiders, who relocate to Las Vegas thisfall.
The state’s Democratic caucuses take place tomorrow, and recent polling puts Bernie Sanders in a strong position to winthere.
The Vermont senator followed up a virtual tie for first in Iowa’s caucuses with a narrow win in the New Hampshire primary. Another victory tomorrow would more firmly establish the self-described democratic socialist in the role of front-runner in the party’s presidential nominatingcontest.
Nevada could also be a key proving ground for several othercandidates.
Meanwhile, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will aim for strong finishes to demonstrate their appeal among more diverse voting coalitions. Conversely, billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who’s made a direct pitch to minority voters, is seeking his best finish yet. (Remember, the other billionaire candidate, Mike Bloomberg, isn’t on the Nevadaballot.)
The candidates’ changing ambitions are in part due to the nominating contest’s shift to more diverse states. While Iowa and New Hampshire are about 90% white, Nevada has a far larger minority population. In 2016, 41% of Democratic caucusgoers were nonwhite, according to entrancepolls.