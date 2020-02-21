Nevada Caucuses

The 2020 campaign is entering a new phase. Far from Iowa and New Hampshire, Democratic candidates are now in the West, looking to woo voters in the more diverse state of Nevada.

The Nevada caucuses begin Saturday, but the action is already underway.

Follow NPR’s coverage of how it works and what it means below, leading into Saturday afternoon, when we’ll have live results right here.

8:00 a.m. ET
Feb. 21, 2020

Harry Reid Makes The Case For Nevada To Go First

No one quite defines Nevada Democratic politics like Harry Reid. The former Senate majority leader has been able to make or break candidates statewide and is widely regarded as having an unparalleled turnout machine.

And now he’s making the case that, with Iowa’s troubles, perhaps Nevada should go first in the Democratic presidential nominating process.

"I think we have a tremendously good case now," Reid told NPR’s Tamara Keith. He noted Nevada’s far-more diverse population than either of the current first two states, Iowa or New Hampshire. He added that Americans "get a false perception of what’s happening around the country when you have those two states determining what’s going to happen in a presidential election. I don’t think it’s fair."

Reid, 80, a former boxer in his youth, has always been happy to mix it up and cause trouble. He even said he’d be happy to play a deal-making role at a brokered convention. And he had ideas for two others who should be tapped to help out.

"Maybe we could even get Barack Obama to do it," Reid said. "The two most popular people in the country, and perhaps the world, are Barack and Michelle Obama."

Domenico Montanaro, NPR Senior Political Editor/Correspondent
7:00 a.m. ET
Feb. 21, 2020

Nevada By The (Economic) Numbers

In the run-up to this weekend’s caucuses, many commentators have noted that Nevada is more racially diverse than Iowa or New Hampshire. But that’s just one of the ways Nevada stands out.

It’s also the least educated of the early primary states. About 24% of Nevadans hold college degrees, compared to 31.5% nationwide. The state is also more heavily unionized. About 1 in 7 workers in Nevada belongs to a union, compared to 1 in 10 workers nationwide.

Nevada is more heavily dependent on leisure and hospitality than any other state, with 25% of Nevada workers employed in those industries. That’s down a bit from 30% in 2000. By contrast, Nevada is about half as dependent on manufacturing as the nation as a whole.

Nevada suffered badly during the recession, and took almost two years longer than the rest of the country to recover all of its lost jobs. Employment has been growing steadily since 2014, though. At 3.8% in December, Nevada’s unemployment rate is slightly above the national average and more than a full percentage point higher than Iowa, New Hampshire, or South Carolina’s.

Last year, Nevada had the second highest population growth rate in the country, after Idaho. Many of the new residents are transplants from other states, including the former Oakland Raiders, who relocate to Las Vegas this fall.

Scott Horsley, NPR Chief Economics Correspondent
4:00 a.m. ET
Feb. 21, 2020

Welcome To Our Nevada Coverage!

OK, Nevada, you’re up.

The state’s Democratic caucuses take place tomorrow, and recent polling puts Bernie Sanders in a strong position to win there.

The Vermont senator followed up a virtual tie for first in Iowa’s caucuses with a narrow win in the New Hampshire primary. Another victory tomorrow would more firmly establish the self-described democratic socialist in the role of front-runner in the party’s presidential nominating contest.

Nevada could also be a key proving ground for several other candidates.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren are both looking to regain momentum in their faltering campaigns; Warren may have kick-started this effort with pointed attacks during Wednesday’s debate.

Meanwhile, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will aim for strong finishes to demonstrate their appeal among more diverse voting coalitions. Conversely, billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who’s made a direct pitch to minority voters, is seeking his best finish yet. (Remember, the other billionaire candidate, Mike Bloomberg, isn’t on the Nevada ballot.)

The candidates’ changing ambitions are in part due to the nominating contest’s shift to more diverse states. While Iowa and New Hampshire are about 90% white, Nevada has a far larger minority population. In 2016, 41% of Democratic caucusgoers were nonwhite, according to entrance polls.

Another factor to consider tomorrow: Nearly 75,000 Nevadans have already made their preferences known, after participating in the state’s first-ever early caucuses.

For comparison, just 84,000 people caucused in total in the 2016 Democratic primary, and nearly 120,000 people caucused in 2008.

And as NPR’s Miles Parks has reported, the party is using new technology to integrate the early vote totals into Saturday’s caucus results.

The new technology comes as Nevada Democrats desperately seek to avoid any issues tallying or reporting the results of their caucuses, after Iowa’s well-known errors.

Oh, one more thing: President Trump holds a Las Vegas rally today, the latest in his counterprogramming efforts to steal some of the Democratic primary’s spotlight.

So follow along with us. This page will provide updates and results, which — barring a Iowa-like debacle — should come tomorrow evening, Eastern time.

Benjamin Swasey, NPR Deputy Political Editor
