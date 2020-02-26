Bloomberg And Warren Clash Again Over Nondisclosure Agreements
Reprising a potent attack line, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has again criticized former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg for nondisclosure agreements signed with three women to address complaints about alleged comments that Bloomberg made while at his company.
She said that his announcement Friday that the women could seek to be released from the agreements, called NDAs, is “not good enough” and that Bloomberg should issue a blanket release. Bloomberg insisted tonight that his campaign did “exactly what she asked.”
Asked whether the women took his jokes the wrong way or if he was wrong to make the jokes, he said, “Probably wrong to make the jokes.” He also apologized for his comments.
Warren set the tone in the last debate, opening by forcefully criticizing Bloomberg for insults he had allegedly aimed at women. He has denied he made such comments.
Warren then asked him whether he would grant releases to women who had signed NDAs so they could detail their allegations.
Bloomberg declined but a few days later relented. He said that he had his company review its use of NDAs and that the review uncovered three agreements over his alleged comments over 30-plus years.
“I’ve done a lot of reflecting on this issue over the past few days,” he said in a statement, “and I’ve decided that for as long as I’m running the company, we won’t offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward."
Bloomberg said he’d also asked his company’s human resources team to “review and reform our policies where necessary with regard to equal pay and promotion, sexual harassment and discrimination, and other legal tools that prevent culture change.”
The Washington Post reported this month that several lawsuits have been filed over the years alleging that women had been discriminated against at Bloomberg’s company.
His campaign has released an ad — “Supports Women” — that portrays Bloomberg as an ally of his female employees. “He promotes women and he respects women,” says a Bloomberg LP employee.
Notably, Bloomberg’s announcement does not apply to NDAs regarding alleged harassment or inappropriate comments by people other than Bloomberg himself.
