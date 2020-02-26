South Carolina Democratic Debate

Live Analysis And Fact Check

Get Caught Up

Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate in South Carolina comes on the heels of back-to-back wins by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and just ahead of South Carolina’s primary on Saturday.

The debate started with a sharp discussion of Sanders’ democratic socialism and alleged Russian efforts to boost his campaign.

Warren clashed again with Bloomberg over sexual harassment allegations he’s faced.

8:45 p.m. ET
Feb. 25, 2020
Fact check

Sanders’ Gun Policy Record is Criticized Again

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ long voting record in Congress was used against him when the issue of gun control came up. Back in the 1990s, opposed limits on gun owners and buyers in the 1990s although his views have since changed and he now has a D- rating from the NRA.

Sanders’ record has been brought up in previous debates both throughout this campaign and in the 2016 Democratic nominating contest.

Former South Bend. Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg who cited that Sanders voted against the Brady Bill - the 1990s gun reform legislation that imposed background checks - a total of five times.

In the early 1990s, Sanders did, in fact, vote no on the Brady Bill a total of five times - that said, Sanders also has a record of supporting bans on federal assault weapons and additional significant gun control initiatives.

With many rural voters in Vermont, Sanders has long sympathized with his pro-gun constituents.

Sanders echoed this sentiment in a 2015 interview with NPR’s David Greene, saying, “I think that urban America has got to respect what rural America is about, where 99 percent of the people in my state who hunt are law-abiding people."

Elena Moore, NPR Editorial Assistant, Washington Desk
8:40 p.m. ET
Feb. 25, 2020

Bloomberg: We Let ‘Stop And Frisk’ Policing Policy ‘Get Out Of Control’

“We let it get out of control,” Mike Bloomberg said of the controversial policing strategy known as “stop and frisk” that he advocated for while mayor — and in the years after he left office.

Data have shown that young black and Latino men were disproportionately stopped and frisked by police. A judge in 2013 ruled that New York City’s use of the practice was unconstitutional.

Bloomberg reiterated that he has apologized for his support of the policy, and has asked for forgiveness. He apologized late last year, before entering the Democratic presidential field. He had defended it in the months before his apology.

Bloomberg stood by other aspects of his record, saying that his administration improved schools for students of color, and that New York is now a safer city. He added that he’s now been endorsed by dozens of black elected officials.

According to the New York Civil Liberties Union: "At the height of stop-and-frisk in 2011 under the Bloomberg administration, over 685,000 people were stopped."

When asked by a moderator, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar called “stop and frisk” a racist policy.

But Buttigieg, who has struggled to gain the support of nonwhite voters in polls, was careful, he said, to come at the issue with humility. He said his city has battled racial justice issues, and he noted that there are no minorities on the debate stage.

“None of us have the lived experience” of being regarded as dangerous just because of the color of our skin,” he said.

Benjamin Swasey, NPR Deputy Political Editor
8:38 p.m. ET
Feb. 25, 2020

Sanders Pushed On Paying For His Plans

Debate moderator Norah O’Donnell pushed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on whether or not he could pay for his sweeping economic plans, including single-payer Medicare for All. The question came after Sanders faced criticism after a 60 Minutes interview where he told reporter Anderson Cooper, “I can’t rattle off to you every nickel and every dime,” adding that “we have options out there that will pay for it.”

His fellow candidates were ready to fight back. “Let me tell you how many nickels and dimes we’re talking about: $60 trillion,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar responded.

Bernie Sanders this week put out a fact sheet explaining how he proposes paying for some of his larger-scale plans. Unlike his other plans, and like he alluded to on 60 Minutes, Sanders had also earlier released a list of options for paying for Medicare for All, including a 4% income tax on all families earning more than $29,000. That said, he does not have a concrete list of revenue-raisers he would specifically allocate toward paying for it.

It’s also true that it’s very hard to know exactly how much these taxation proposals would bring in. For example, one estimate from Penn’s Wharton School found that his wealth tax would raise significantly less than he says. (They found something similar about Warren’s tax.) Similarly, estimates on how much Medicare for All might cost vary widely.

Danielle Kurtzleben, NPR Political Reporter
8:37 p.m. ET
Feb. 25, 2020

Bloomberg And Warren Clash Again Over Nondisclosure Agreements

Reprising a potent attack line, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has again criticized former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg for nondisclosure agreements signed with three women to address complaints about alleged comments that Bloomberg made while at his company.

She said that his announcement Friday that the women could seek to be released from the agreements, called NDAs, is “not good enough” and that Bloomberg should issue a blanket release. Bloomberg insisted tonight that his campaign did “exactly what she asked.”

Asked whether the women took his jokes the wrong way or if he was wrong to make the jokes, he said, “Probably wrong to make the jokes.” He also apologized for his comments.

Warren set the tone in the last debate, opening by forcefully criticizing Bloomberg for insults he had allegedly aimed at women. He has denied he made such comments.

Warren then asked him whether he would grant releases to women who had signed NDAs so they could detail their allegations.

Bloomberg declined but a few days later relented. He said that he had his company review its use of NDAs and that the review uncovered three agreements over his alleged comments over 30-plus years.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting on this issue over the past few days,” he said in a statement, “and I’ve decided that for as long as I’m running the company, we won’t offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward."

Bloomberg said he’d also asked his company’s human resources team to “review and reform our policies where necessary with regard to equal pay and promotion, sexual harassment and discrimination, and other legal tools that prevent culture change.”

The Washington Post reported this month that several lawsuits have been filed over the years alleging that women had been discriminated against at Bloomberg’s company.

His campaign has released an ad — “Supports Women” — that portrays Bloomberg as an ally of his female employees. “He promotes women and he respects women,” says a Bloomberg LP employee.

Notably, Bloomberg’s announcement does not apply to NDAs regarding alleged harassment or inappropriate comments by people other than Bloomberg himself.

Benjamin Swasey, NPR Deputy Political Editor
8:33 p.m. ET
Feb. 25, 2020

Biden: ‘I Will Win South Carolina’

Former Vice President Joe Biden was pressed by moderator Gayle King about his lagging poll numbers in South Carolina, and Biden responded confidently: “I will win South Carolina.”

After Biden’s fourth-place finish in Iowa and a fifth-place showing in New Hampshire, the Biden campaign has suggested that the real test of his candidacy will come during this Saturday’s primary in South Carolina, where the Democratic electorate is majority black.

The Biden campaign has invested heavily in its political operation and is spending heavily on advertising in South Carolina.

“I’ve worked like the devil to earn the vote of the African American community — not just here, but across the country,” Biden said during the debate. “The people know me. My entire career has been wrapped up in dealing with civil rights and civil liberties. I don’t expect anything. I plan to earn the vote.”

Since the start of the campaign, Biden has held a consistent polling lead of about 20 points over his Democratic rivals in South Carolina. But that lead has fallen dramatically in the past months. In the most recent poll from CBS News/YouGov, Biden’s lead over Sanders was within the margin of error.

Bobby Allyn, NPR Reporter
8:31 p.m. ET
Feb. 25, 2020

Sanders: ‘I’m Hearing My Name Mentioned A Little Bit Tonight’

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders enters the South Carolina primary as the frontrunner in the Democratic race — and it showed, as the other candidates immediately moved to challenge his record.

First, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg said Russia is interfering in the race to help Sanders win because President Trump can defeat Sanders in November.

Then, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she was a better standard-bearer for progressive ideals than Sanders on issues like fighting the big banks. “I dug in, I did the work and then Bernie’s team trashed me for it.”

Tom Steyer said Sanders’ proposed “solutions are wrong.”

And former Vice President Joe Biden took Sanders to task for his voting record on gun safety and for reportedly considering a primary challenge against former President Obama in the 2012 race.

“I’m hearing my name mentioned a little bit tonight: I wonder why?” Sanders said wryly, after his opponents had taken their shots.

Roberta Rampton, NPR White House Editor
8:27 p.m. ET
Feb. 25, 2020

Sanders Slams Buttigieg On Billionaire Donors

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders took aim at former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg for taking in money from billionaire donors.

NPR’s campaign finance tracker shows how much candidates are taking in via large-dollar donations (counted as donations over $200, according to the Federal Election Commission) versus smaller donations (under $200).

It does not show how much money candidates are taking from billionaires. But it does show that Sanders by far led the field in small-dollar donations as of Feb. 20. He had $74.2 million in those donations, well ahead of the next candidate — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with $48.5 million.

Danielle Kurtzleben, NPR Political Reporter
8:20 p.m. ET
Feb. 25, 2020

Sanders: If I’m President, Russia Won’t Interfere In Any More Elections

Right out of the gate, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg quickly questioned Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ electability in a general-election matchup against President Trump.

Bloomberg said that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants Trump to win reelection and that’s why Russia is “helping you [Sanders] get elected, so you’ll lose to [Trump].”

The Washington Post has reported that intelligence officials had briefed the Sanders campaign on Russian intelligence efforts to boost the Vermont senator’s presidential bid.

Sanders made a direct statement intended for Putin: “Hey, Mr. Putin, if I’m president of the United States, trust me, you’re not going to interfere in any more American elections.”

Polls have consistently shown that likely Democratic voters are concerned with which candidate can beat Trump.

Benjamin Swasey, NPR Deputy Political Editor
8:15 p.m. ET
Feb. 25, 2020

How Do Democrats Run When The Economy Is Good?

The debate kicked off with a question about Bernie Sanders’ economic plans amid a relatively strong economy, at least based on headline numbers: “How will you convince voters that a democratic socialist can do better than President Trump with the economy?”

Currently, there is a 3.6% unemployment rate, including 2.3% unemployment in South Carolina, where tonight’s debate is. (That rate is tied with Vermont and Utah for the lowest state unemployment rate.)

Sanders responded by making an argument about inequality: “The economy is doing really great for people like Mr. Bloomberg and other billionaires,” he said. But he added that for ordinary Americans, “things are not so good,” pointing to slow wage growth, the number of Americans without health insurance, and student loan debt as proof.

This gets at an important facet of Democrats’ messaging in this election: Broadly speaking, these candidates — and particularly the progressive Democrats like Sanders and Warren — have been running on job quality, not job quantity in this election. This brings with it an implicit argument that, while the economy is good by headline numbers, it is not “good” from the point of view of many Americans.

It has yet to be seen how much this affects voters in this year’s election. On the one hand, swing voters might be expected to be more willing to vote for Trump during a good economy. On the other hand, America is becoming more polarized, and many voters are voting on issues other than the economy.

Danielle Kurtzleben, NPR Political Reporter
7:59 p.m. ET
Feb. 25, 2020

Bloomberg Gets One More — And Maybe His Last — Shot

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg did not have a good night during his first debate last week in Las Vegas. He had trouble defending his position on nondisclosure agreements reached with women at his company. He also struggled when talking about the New York City police tactic of “stop and frisk,” which disproportionately resulted in stops of men of color.

Since the last debate, Bloomberg has done an interview with the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC and released three women from NDAs. There are still lots of questions: Did he really end “stop and frisk” because he saw that it stopped too many men of color, or was he forced to by the courts and the Obama administration. And what about the dozens of other women who signed NDAs at his company?

He has also been going after Sen. Bernie Sanders hard on electability, guns and even the Washington Post report that Russia is “trying to help” Sanders’ campaign. The problem for Bloomberg is that Sanders is the most well-liked Democrat of all the candidates among Democratic voters. That makes going after him very complicated.

Bloomberg has spent $450 million of his multibillion-dollar fortune to boost himself in this campaign. And it has been enough to put him into the teens in national polls and in many Super Tuesday state polls. But that’s not enough to win the nomination or even show he should be the principal alternative to Sanders. He needs to right the ship after last week and outperform Sanders and, in particular, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Right now, he and Biden are best positioned to be the Sanders alternative. A win for Biden in South Carolina would make it even tougher for Bloomberg to claim he has the most right to that title.

With Bloomberg not on the ballot in South Carolina, tonight is his last chance before Super Tuesday to show it should be him and not Biden.

Domenico Montanaro, NPR Senior Political Editor/Correspondent
7:43 p.m. ET
Feb. 25, 2020

Where The Delegate Race Stands Coming Into Tonight’s Debate

With his resounding win in Nevada, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has pulled ahead in the delegate count. Only Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar have accumulated any delegates.

But an important caveat: This is after just three contests, and just 2.5% of the delegates have been allocated. The magic number to become the Democratic nominee is 1,991. That represents a 50%-plus-one majority of the 3,979 total pledged delegates up for grabs. So Sanders has just 0.2% of what he needs to become the nominee.

See the full breakdown of delegates by state here.

Of course, there’s the very real possibility that no one gets an absolute majority of delegates, as required by the Democratic National Committee. In that case, if he’s ahead, Sanders would argue that he deserves to be the nominee because he’s the pledged-delegate leader. In the last debate, none of the other candidates agreed with that sentiment.

South Carolina offers the most delegates so far — 54, which is more than half of what has been allocated already but is still a small fraction in the grand scheme of the race. But what it will importantly offer is another data point on how the candidates perform with black voters, who made up 61% of the electorate in South Carolina in 2016.

And since half the states on Super Tuesday have significant African American Democratic voting populations, how the candidates do Saturday will be important. Biden won them in Nevada but only narrowly over Sanders.

The reason Sanders looks like the front-runner is his broadened coalition, including black voters, and his overwhelming performance with Latinos. And Latinos make up very important blocs of voters in California and Texas, the two biggest prizes on Super Tuesday, a week from today.

Domenico Montanaro, NPR Senior Political Editor/Correspondent
7:34 p.m. ET
Feb. 25, 2020

Biden Lags In Travel To South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is hoping for a solid win in South Carolina on Saturday, has held fewer events in the state compared with his top competitors, according to a count by the Post and Courier.

As of today, Biden totals at 26 events — almost half as many as billionaire businessman Tom Steyer, who has also prioritized South Carolina.

Steyer has held 44 events in the state and has spent over $23 million on advertising there, according to data through Feb. 25 from Advertising Analytics.

The current front-runner for the Democratic nomination, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, has held 35 events in the state, one less than former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Sanders did not do well in the 2016 South Carolina primary — getting only 26% of the vote — but he goes in this time with better chances, following two wins and a virtual tie in the first three contests.

After tonight’s debate, Sanders will hold four rallies over the next three days, leading up to Saturday’s primary.

Elena Moore, NPR Editorial Assistant, Washington Desk
7:20 p.m. ET
Feb. 25, 2020

Trump Takes Rally Roadshow To South Carolina On Friday

Republicans canceled their primary race in South Carolina this year. But that’s not stopping President Trump from holding a rally there.

Trump will be in North Charleston on Friday night for the latest in a series of rallies he has held to counterprogram the Democratic races. He has held similar events in Nevada, New Hampshire and Iowa. And on Monday, Trump will hold a rally in Charlotte, N.C., ahead of that state’s primary — one of a large group of Super Tuesday races.

While in South Carolina, Trump also plans to headline a fundraiser for Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of his closest allies in the Senate.

Roberta Rampton, NPR White House Editor
7:02 p.m. ET
Feb. 25, 2020

Welcome To The 10th Democratic Debate!

A lot is on the line in Charleston, S.C., in this 10th Democratic presidential debate of this cycle. South Carolina, which votes Saturday, has the most delegates at stake so far, with 54. But more importantly, Sen. Bernie Sanders has emerged as the front-runner after the first three states, and this could be more moderate candidates’ last chance to stop him.

No one has more riding on South Carolina, though, than Joe Biden. The former vice president has to show he can land some attacks on Sanders and outperform former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who will be on the stage again.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren took Bloomberg to task over nondisclosure agreements and how women were treated at his company, and Bloomberg also struggled to explain the New York City police policy of “stop and frisk.”

South Carolina is largely about black voters — 61% of the state’s Democratic primary voters in 2016 were African American. And Bloomberg needs their support when he will be on the ballot a week from today on Super Tuesday, when half the states that vote have significant black Democratic voting populations.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar got stuck in the last debate, sparring with one another. They need to get out of each other’s way and elevate. But they are facing a difficult choke point in their campaigns — neither did well with voters of color in Nevada, and if they can’t finish better than expected in South Carolina, it’s hard to see their viable paths to a delegate lead.

Here’s more on what to watch for tonight.

Domenico Montanaro, NPR Senior Political Editor/Correspondent
