Bloomberg Gets One More — And Maybe His Last — Shot

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg did not have a good night during his first debate last week in Las Vegas. He had trouble defending his position on nondisclosure agreements reached with women at his company. He also struggled when talking about the New York City police tactic of “stop and frisk,” which disproportionately resulted in stops of men of color.

Since the last debate, Bloomberg has done an interview with the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC and released three women from NDAs. There are still lots of questions: Did he really end “stop and frisk” because he saw that it stopped too many men of color, or was he forced to by the courts and the Obama administration. And what about the dozens of other women who signed NDAs at his company?

He has also been going after Sen. Bernie Sanders hard on electability, guns and even the Washington Post report that Russia is “trying to help” Sanders’ campaign. The problem for Bloomberg is that Sanders is the most well-liked Democrat of all the candidates among Democratic voters. That makes going after him very complicated.

Bloomberg has spent $450 million of his multibillion-dollar fortune to boost himself in this campaign. And it has been enough to put him into the teens in national polls and in many Super Tuesday state polls. But that’s not enough to win the nomination or even show he should be the principal alternative to Sanders. He needs to right the ship after last week and outperform Sanders and, in particular, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Right now, he and Biden are best positioned to be the Sanders alternative. A win for Biden in South Carolina would make it even tougher for Bloomberg to claim he has the most right to that title.

With Bloomberg not on the ballot in South Carolina, tonight is his last chance before Super Tuesday to show it should be him and not Biden.