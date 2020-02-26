Where The Delegate Race Stands Coming Into Tonight’s Debate

With his resounding win in Nevada, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has pulled ahead in the delegate count. Only Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar have accumulated any delegates.

But an important caveat: This is after just three contests, and just 2.5% of the delegates have been allocated. The magic number to become the Democratic nominee is 1,991. That represents a 50%-plus-one majority of the 3,979 total pledged delegates up for grabs. So, Sanders has just 0.2% of what he needs to become the nominee.

See the full breakdown of delegates by state here.

Of course, there’s the very real possibility that no one gets an absolute majority of delegates, as required by the Democratic National Committee. In that case, if he’s ahead, Sanders would argue that he deserves to be the nominee because he’s the pledged-delegate leader. In the last debate, none of the other candidates agreed with that sentiment.

South Carolina offers the most delegates so far — 54, which is more than half of what has been allocated already but is still a small fraction in the grand scheme of the race. But what it will importantly offer is another data point on how the candidates perform with black voters, who made up 61% of the electorate in South Carolina in 2016.

And since half the states on Super Tuesday have significant African American Democratic voting populations, how the candidates do Saturday will be important. Biden won them in Nevada but only narrowly over Sanders.

The reason Sanders looks like the front-runner is because of his broadened coalition, including with black voters and his overwhelming performance with Latinos. And Latinos make up very important blocks of voters in California and Texas, the two biggest prizes on Super Tuesday, a week from today.