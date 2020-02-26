South Carolina Democratic Debate

Live Analysis And Fact Check

Get Caught Up

Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate in South Carolina comes on the heels of back-to-back wins by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and just ahead of the state’s primary on Saturday.

Seven presidential hopefuls made the cut, including businessman Tom Steyer, who did not qualify for the last debate. The debate begins at 8 p.m. ET. Follow live analysis of the faceoff below.

7:43 p.m. ET
Feb. 25, 2020

Where The Delegate Race Stands Coming Into Tonight’s Debate

With his resounding win in Nevada, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has pulled ahead in the delegate count. Only Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar have accumulated any delegates.

But an important caveat: This is after just three contests, and just 2.5% of the delegates have been allocated. The magic number to become the Democratic nominee is 1,991. That represents a 50%-plus-one majority of the 3,979 total pledged delegates up for grabs. So, Sanders has just 0.2% of what he needs to become the nominee.

See the full breakdown of delegates by state here.

Of course, there’s the very real possibility that no one gets an absolute majority of delegates, as required by the Democratic National Committee. In that case, if he’s ahead, Sanders would argue that he deserves to be the nominee because he’s the pledged-delegate leader. In the last debate, none of the other candidates agreed with that sentiment.

South Carolina offers the most delegates so far — 54, which is more than half of what has been allocated already but is still a small fraction in the grand scheme of the race. But what it will importantly offer is another data point on how the candidates perform with black voters, who made up 61% of the electorate in South Carolina in 2016.

And since half the states on Super Tuesday have significant African American Democratic voting populations, how the candidates do Saturday will be important. Biden won them in Nevada but only narrowly over Sanders.

The reason Sanders looks like the front-runner is because of his broadened coalition, including with black voters and his overwhelming performance with Latinos. And Latinos make up very important blocks of voters in California and Texas, the two biggest prizes on Super Tuesday, a week from today.

Domenico Montanaro, NPR Senior Political Editor/Correspondent
7:34 p.m. ET
Feb. 25, 2020

Biden Lags In Travel To South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is hoping for a solid win in South Carolina on Saturday, has held fewer events in the state compared with his top competitors, according to a count by the Post and Courier.

As of today, Biden totals at 26 events — almost half as many as billionaire businessman Tom Steyer, who has also prioritized South Carolina.

Steyer has held 44 events in the state and has spent over $23 million on advertising there, according to data through Feb. 25 from Advertising Analytics.

The current front-runner for the Democratic nomination, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, has held 35 events in the state, one less than former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Sanders did not do well in the 2016 South Carolina primary — getting only 26% of the vote — but he goes in this time with better chances, following two wins and a virtual tie in the first three contests.

After tonight’s debate, Sanders will hold four rallies over the next three days, leading up to Saturday’s primary.

Elena Moore, NPR Editorial Assistant, Washington Desk
7:20 p.m. ET
Feb. 25, 2020

Trump Takes Rally Roadshow To South Carolina On Friday

Republicans canceled their primary race in South Carolina this year. But that’s not stopping President Trump from holding a rally there.

Trump will be in North Charleston on Friday night for the latest in a series of rallies he has held to counterprogram the Democratic races. He has held similar events in Nevada, New Hampshire and Iowa. And on Monday, Trump will hold a rally in Charlotte, N.C., ahead of that state’s primary — one of a large group of Super Tuesday races.

While in South Carolina, Trump also plans to headline a fundraiser for Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of his closest allies in the Senate.

Roberta Rampton, NPR White House Editor
7:02 p.m. ET
Feb. 25, 2020

Welcome To The 10th Democratic Debate!

A lot is on the line in Charleston, S.C., in this 10th Democratic presidential debate of this cycle. South Carolina, which votes Saturday, has the most delegates at stake so far, with 54. But more importantly, Sen. Bernie Sanders has emerged as the front-runner after the first three states, and this could be more moderate candidates’ last chance to stop him.

No one has more riding on South Carolina, though, than Joe Biden. The former vice president has to show he can land some attacks on Sanders and outperform former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who will be on the stage again.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren took Bloomberg to task over nondisclosure agreements and how women were treated at his company, and Bloomberg also struggled to explain the New York City police policy of “stop and frisk.”

South Carolina is largely about black voters — 61% of the state’s Democratic primary voters in 2016 were African American. And Bloomberg needs their support when he will be on the ballot a week from today on Super Tuesday, when half the states that vote have significant black Democratic voting populations.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar got stuck in the last debate, sparring with one another. They need to get out of each other’s way and elevate. But they are facing a difficult choke point in their campaigns — neither did well with voters of color in Nevada, and if they can’t finish better than expected in South Carolina, it’s hard to see their viable paths to a delegate lead.

Here’s more on what to watch for tonight.

Domenico Montanaro, NPR Senior Political Editor/Correspondent
