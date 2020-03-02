When 14 states and an American territory go to the ballot box tomorrow, it will be the most packed Super Tuesday since Feb. 5, 2008, when 24 states voted in the Democraticprimary.
What remains to be seen is whether Super Tuesday’s original mission — to elect a more moderate candidate — will bear out in2020.
The modern-day Super Tuesday was born in 1988, as reported by NPR’s Domenico Montanaro, when a dozen southern states banded together to consolidate their power as an answer to the nomination four years prior of Walter Mondale, a Minnesota senator who went on to be handily defeated in the generalelection.
The plan backfired, as then-Tennessee Sen. Al Gore and the Rev. Jesse Jackson split most of the Southern states. That allowed Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis to become the nominee after winning the North, as well as Florida andTexas.
This year, much of former Vice President Joe Biden’s hopes, and the hopes of his moderate allies, similarly rest on tomorrow’s results, when states like North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee cast ballots. The impact of those Southern states may be diluted somewhat this year, however, as this is the first year that both delegate-rich California and Texas will vote on the same SuperTuesday.
Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s exit could be a major boost for former Vice President Joe Biden, who is scrambling to catch up to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 14 states that will vote tomorrow, including the two biggest delegate prizes on the map: California andTexas.
Biden, Buttigieg and other candidates have split the more moderate vote over the first four contests, often combining for a larger vote share than the more progressiveSanders.
Buttigieg indicated in his speech that he’s stepping aside in order to avoid continuing splitting that vote. But the Sanders campaign is pushing back on the idea that Buttigieg’s exit hurts Sanders more than anyoneelse.
“His supporters are going to be more up for grabs,” Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, told NPR. “I think people are far more complicated in their ideology than pundits like tosuggest.”
A recent Quinnipiac University poll showed Sanders was the second choice of 9% of Buttigieg supporters, while 19% said Biden was their second-favorite candidate. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is staying in the race despite failing to finish higher than third place in any early contest, was the next pick of 26% of Buttigiegsupporters.
The Democratic presidential primary will look very different after tomorrow, maybe the most important day of the entire nominatingprocess.
Voters in 14 states and one territory, American Samoa, will head to the polls to hand out the largest delegate swath of any single day of the election season. More than a third of the total pledged Democratic delegates are up forgrabs.
Put another way: For all the attention paid to Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, Super Tuesday will hand out three times as many delegates as those four statescombined.
It’s a bigdeal.
And the reason rests heavily with two huge states voting tomorrow: California, which will give out 415 delegates, and Texas, which will hand out228.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has been pollingwell in both places, but those surveys were conducted before former Vice President Joe Biden’s strong showing in South Carolina on Saturday (and before former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspended his campaign).
Biden garnered almost half of all the votes cast in South Carolina, and said yesterday that his campaign received an influx of fundraising as results camein.
“Just days ago, the press and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead,” Biden thundered to a crowd in Columbia, S.C., Saturday night. “Now, thanks to all of you — the heart of the Democratic Party — we just won and we’ve won big because of you, and we are very muchalive."
Sanders also touted his fundraising numbers yesterday, saying his campaign raised $46.5 million inFebruary.
Demographics could play a role in how tomorrow playsout.
Half of the states voting have significant shares of African American voters, including Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee, and three have Latino populations that make up more than 20% of their electorates. Biden won 60% of black voters in South Carolina, according to exit polls, whereas Sanders’ win in Nevada was boosted by strong support from Latinovoters.
Another thing to watch: the timing of results. As KQED’s Marisa Lagos reported, several Super Tuesday states rely heavily on mail-in ballots that take longer tocount.
"We in California believe a complete and accurate count is always better than a fast count," state Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks told Lagos. "And so I think everyone has to walk into Election Day understanding that there will be a significant portion of the vote that is not available, that is not accessible, that cannot be counted on electionnight."
In 2018, it took weeks to call some congressional races in California andArizona.
In many of the states voting, news organizations like The Associated Press will be able to use exit poll data to make projections before the official results come in, but the exact number of delegates each candidate receives may not be known until dayslater.
And that’s not a bad thing, voting expertssay.
"I think it’s important for us to understand that democracy takes time, and to criticize the process for not being fast enough is vastly and fundamentally different in my view from criticizing the process for not being accurate or not being secure," said Kathleen Hale, director of the Institute for Election Administration Research and Practice at Auburn University. "The integrity of elections and the accuracy of them and public trust in them to me trumps a hard and fast reporting deadline everytime."