Debating Amid A Crisis

The Democratic presidential primary has changed dramatically since the last debate.

There were seven candidates onstage on Feb. 25. This time, there will be just two: former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sanders occupied the center spot in that last debate, reflecting his front-runner status at the time. Now, it’s Biden who has a delegate lead and the clear inside track to the nomination.

But more so than the winnowed field, the primary has been upended by the coronavirus.

Biden and Sanders have canceled their rallies for the foreseeable future, opting instead for speeches on the pandemic and for virtual events. And Sunday night’s debate will take place in Washington, D.C., without a studio audience. The lecterns will even be 6 feet apart.

The debate was originally slated to be held in Arizona, one of four states voting Tuesday. The four — Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio — released a joint statement last week saying they’re going ahead with their primaries as planned, despite the virus.

The pandemic is sure to be the prime topic Sunday night, as both the Democratic candidates have outlined proposals and have slammed the Trump administration’s response to the outbreak.

Another likely topic: Sanders himself has acknowledged his new second-place position in the nominating contest, and even tipped off the former vice president to some of the questions he planned to ask during the debate. It is as if Sanders is attempting to influence policy, while offering Biden a path to winning over the progressive senator’s coalition.

Biden seems to be paying attention: On Sunday, he announced he’s adopting Sanders’ proposal to make public colleges tuition-free for all students whose family incomes are below $125,000. He also adopted a bankruptcy proposal of former presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s.