Losing The Eternal Blue Sky

But not everyone has weathered dzuds as well. Mongolians who lost all their livestock — all their wealth — to dzuds have had little choice but to give up herding and move. Since 1999, the overall proportion of Mongolian households with herding as their primary economic means has decreased from 50% to 25%. Below, lines represent the percentage of herding households, in each of Mongolia’s 21 provinces and in Ulaanbaatar.