The entrance to Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park is marked by a piece of Silicon Valley iconography. It’s a huge thumbs-up, taller than a person, the symbol used as the social media giant’s “like” button. It’s not unusual to see people taking selfies in front of it.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

The rest of the campus is bordered by something less eye-catching: a 9-foot-tall earthen berm. It’s the barrier that protects Facebook’s east campus, 1 million square feet of office space on land that juts into San Francisco Bay.

“Some people refer to them as levees, but they’re really just mounds of dirt,” says Kevin Murray, senior project manager with the San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority, an agency that works on flood protection in the area.

JJ Harris/Techboogie/KQED

Facebook’s shoreline campus, along with surrounding roads, homes and businesses, depends on levees that were never designed to protect people. In the 1940s, salt-making companies mounded up mud to form large ponds where bay water evaporated, leaving behind crystalline salt.

Over the years, government agencies have maintained the levees. But the whole region is considered a flood zone because the levees weren’t constructed to meet safety standards, which the Federal Emergency Management Agency created to ensure the barriers can withstand extreme storms.

“We know that the structures that are providing flood barrier now are not adequate and are subject to failure if we have a really big tide or a big wind event or a big storm surge,” Murray says.

Climate change is only increasing that risk.

San Francisco Bay has already risen almost 8 inches in the past century. By 2050, the bay is expected to rise between 0.9 feet and 1.9 feet, depending on how much more greenhouse gas pollution humans emit.

By the end of the century, the water could be as much as 5 feet higher or more, if emissions don’t fall.

Coastal cities grapple with "fair share"

Like Facebook’s campus, billions of dollars of new coastal development is on land that will inevitably become ocean in a hotter climate. Many projects were built even after those risks were well-understood.

To stop the water, cities are looking at installing multibillion-dollar defenses on their shorelines. But those plans vastly outstrip their ability to pay. That has local governments struggling to figure out who bears the cost of climate change.

Most cities are looking to federal funding since large amounts of public infrastructure are at risk, such as roads, power lines and wastewater treatment plants. But competition for those resources is growing.

“It’s going to be trillions of dollars, in my opinion, just in the United States,” says Mark Lubell, professor of environmental science and policy at the University of California, Davis. “Even if you added up all the state and federal money that’s out there, it doesn’t pay that price tag.”

As a result, many cities are considering raising taxes. It’s a heavy lift in most communities, and it inevitably raises questions about who should contribute to protecting against sea level rise. Should all residents pay? Or should more of the cost be shouldered by private landowners on the shoreline, who would benefit the most and in some cases, who knowingly put themselves at risk?

Weighing these questions, local governments are in the uncharted territory of climate change accountability. Everyone has differing ideas of what’s fair.

“Is fair share based on how much risk you’re facing?” asks A.R. Siders, assistant professor at the University of Delaware’s Disaster Research Center. “Is it based on your ability to pay? This is a problem because there’s no scientific answer. This is ethics. This is personal values.”

Facebook

Flood risk was clear when Facebook first moved in

In 2011, Facebook took over the former buildings of Sun Microsystems in Menlo Park for its east campus on the bay front, full of the dining, gyms and other perks tech companies offer. Then the company constructed a new building, designed by architect Frank Gehry, featuring a 9-acre green roof with full-grown trees.

In 2016, Facebook began a second expansion, also designed by Gehry, that added two more buildings with almost 1 million square feet of space. Altogether, the properties are valued at more than $2.5 billion, according to recent tax records. The company is still expanding.

Attracting Facebook meant jobs for Menlo Park. Under an agreement, the company also paid several million dollars in fees for local infrastructure and community benefits as well as continuing annual payments to the city of around $1 million.

To build both expansions, Facebook needed approval from the city in 2011 and 2016, which required environmental analyses of the projects.

Consulting firms paid for by Facebook issued the environmental assessments, and they highlighted the risk of being on the water.

The entire site “is subject to tidal flooding from the Bay,” the 2011 report reads and “could be inundated with a sea level rise of 16 inches, which might be expected to occur by mid-century.” The 2016 report notes that Facebook’s campus is “particularly vulnerable” to sea level rise, which "would dramatically increase the risk of flooding.”

JJ Harris/Techboogie/KQED

The community noticed the warnings.

“Please explain how Facebook is planning to improve existing levees and flood protection systems to mitigate the potential threat of flooding due to tidal flooding, including the effects of Sea Level Rise,” then-East Palo Alto City Manager Carlos Martinez wrote in a public letter at the time.

Facebook offered a solution: The first floor of its new buildings would be elevated by 12 feet, keeping it dry in a flood, at least until sea level rise gets dramatically worse after midcentury. That wouldn’t protect the surrounding area, the environmental analysis said, since the “parking areas and roadways, including underground parking areas, would be inundated.”

Preparing for sea level rise wasn’t legally required for Facebook, the environmental assessment noted. California has one of the strictest laws in the country requiring environmental impacts to be analyzed before a project is built. But according to recent court cases, its scope is limited around sea level rise. Construction projects must account for damage they cause to the environment, but not the damage the environment could cause to them.

Cities face aging levees and sea level rise

With billions of dollars of real estate at stake as well as major roads and power lines, Menlo Park and neighboring cities are opting to defend their shoreline.

Work is already underway. The old salt ponds outside of Facebook’s campus, some still coated in a white, mineral crust, are being restored to the marshes they once were. Plants and tidal channels will create vital habitat for migratory birds and other animals, part of an effort to bring back 15,000 acres of wetlands through the South Bay Salt Pond Restoration Project.

The marshes provide another big benefit: They protect the shoreline from flooding.

JJ Harris/Techboogie/KQED

“You can think of it as a sponge,” says Dave Halsing, executive project manager of the restoration, as he watches trucks bring fresh dirt to the work site. “If you have a healthy, functioning marsh in front of the levee, it absorbs a lot of that wave energy. It diffuses it and slows it down.”

The entire restoration effort will cost hundreds of millions of dollars. Funding has come so far from federal, state and local sources. But raising money continues to be a challenge. So several years ago, the restoration project started conversations with the tech companies on their doorstep, such as Facebook.

Lauren Sommer/NPR

“We were always well-received,” says John Bourgeois, who led the restoration project at the time. “But then when we tried to translate that into more direct funding support or partnerships, that’s where things started to get complicated.”

Facebook declined to contribute to the marsh restoration work. To offset the impact of a footbridge it’s building on salt pond land, the company is paying for several public trail improvements.

Now, another crucial and costly effort is getting started: a 16-foot-tall levee that will wrap around the shoreline. The SAFER Bay Project, as it’s known, is designed to protect against 3 feet of sea level rise.

Facebook isn’t the only one that needs it.