2024 Primaries and Caucuses Alabama Results

Select a contest President (March 5) President - Dem. only (March 5) President - GOP only (March 5) U.S. House (March 5)

In addition to presidential primaries, Alabama holds U.S. House primaries on March 5. They're the first contests with a new congressional map that followed a lengthy legal fight over the power of Black voters. If no candidate wins a majority in any congressional primary, a runoff is held with the top two vote-getters in April.

Most recent results

No results available yet.

President No results available.

President results by county