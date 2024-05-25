2024 Primaries and Caucuses Indiana Results

Indiana holds its presidential, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and gubernatorial primary contests on May 7. President Biden and former President Donald Trump are already their parties' presumptive nominees. In the race for governor, GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb is term limited, and six candidates are vying for the Republican nomination. Holcomb has a high approval rating and hasn't endorsed anyone in the crowded race, including his own running mate, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. The only Democrat running is former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick. The state hasn't elected a Democrat to statewide office in 12 years.

