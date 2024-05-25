2024 Primaries and Caucuses West Virginia Results

Select a contest President (May 14) President - Dem. only (May 14) President - GOP only (May 14) Governor (May 14) Governor - Dem. only (May 14) Governor - GOP only (May 14) U.S. Senate (May 14) U.S. Senate - Dem. only (May 14) U.S. Senate - GOP only (May 14) U.S. House (May 14)

In this Republican-controlled state, most of the primary action is on the GOP side. For governor, a handful of Republicans compete to face the only Democratic contender in November and replace long-time incumbent Jim Justice. Justice is running in the primary for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. And in a primary for a U.S. House seat, Derrick Evans, who was convicted of civil disorder for activities at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Carol Miller.

Most recent results

No results available yet.

President No results available.

President results by county

Governor No results available.

Governor results by county

U.S. Senate No results available.

U.S. Senate results by county