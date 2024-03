2024 Primaries and Caucuses District of Columbia Results

Select a contest President - GOP only (March 3) President - Dem. only (June 4)

The Washington, D.C., GOP primary is from March 1-3 and is only open to registered Republicans. Former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are on the ballot. Democrats hold their primary in June.

Most recent results

No results available yet.

President No results available.

President results by county

President No results available.