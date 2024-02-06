2024 Primaries and Caucuses Nevada Results

Nevada's presidential contests are unique. The state has party primaries, but the state Republican Party decided to hold a caucus as well, and the caucus will be the only contest that's awarding GOP delegates. That’s why no Republican primary is included on these results. Donald Trump is on the caucus ballot, and has called the primary "meaningless." Nikki Haley is only on the primary ballot.

