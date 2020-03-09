With Warren Out, Progressive Group Backs Sanders

A progressive group that had backed Elizabeth Warren is throwing its support behind Bernie Sanders, now that she’s out of the Democratic race.

The Working Families Party was the first major progressive group to make an endorsement in the primary when it announced its support for Warren in September.

“The WFP will work to show voters who backed Warren why supporting Sanders is their best choice to advance the big structural change that Warren fought for,” the group, which claims chapters or local branches in 17 states, said in a press release. “With so much at stake in the Democratic primary and the general election in November, WFP refuses to remain on the sidelines.”

The early endorsement for Warren seemed to suggest that progressive groups would split their support between the Massachusetts and Vermont senators, and that the organizations wouldn’t simply fall in line behind Sanders, the left’s 2016 standard-bearer.

But that’s not what happened.

As 2019 stretched on and into 2020, progressive leaders and groups indeed coalesced around Sanders. And, as NPR’s Asma Khalid reports, the story of how and why Warren lost the backing of a number of progressive organizations explains part of why her campaign failed.

Warren herself has not endorsed a candidate since her exit from the race.