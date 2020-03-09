Get Caught Up
Joe Biden is again the front-runner in the Democratic presidential race, with Bernie Sanders looking to regain the delegate lead tomorrow as six more states vote.
Stay with us for the latest updates and live results tomorrow.
Joe Biden is again the front-runner in the Democratic presidential race, with Bernie Sanders looking to regain the delegate lead tomorrow as six more states vote.
Stay with us for the latest updates and live results tomorrow.
A progressive group that had backed Elizabeth Warren is throwing its support behind Bernie Sanders, now that she’s out of the Democratic race.
The Working Families Party was the first major progressive group to make an endorsement in the primary when it announced its support for Warren in September.
“The WFP will work to show voters who backed Warren why supporting Sanders is their best choice to advance the big structural change that Warren fought for,” the group, which claims chapters or local branches in 17 states, said in a press release. “With so much at stake in the Democratic primary and the general election in November, WFP refuses to remain on the sidelines.”
The early endorsement for Warren seemed to suggest that progressive groups would split their support between the Massachusetts and Vermont senators, and that the organizations wouldn’t simply fall in line behind Sanders, the left’s 2016 standard-bearer.
But that’s not what happened.
As 2019 stretched on and into 2020, progressive leaders and groups indeed coalesced around Sanders. And, as NPR’s Asma Khalid reports, the story of how and why Warren lost the backing of a number of progressive organizations explains part of why her campaign failed.
Warren herself has not endorsed a candidate since her exit from the race.↑ Back to top
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker announced his endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden, adding to the wave of support from former rivals he has received.
Booker suspended his own campaign in mid-January, weeks before the Iowa caucuses kicked off this year’s contests.↑ Back to top
Yet another former rival is backing former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign. California Sen. Kamala Harris announced her support in a video posted online Sunday morning.
Harris briefly surged in polls after confronting Biden over his record in busing in the first Democratic debate back in June. She ended her bid in December.
“He is kind and endlessly caring, and he truly listens to the American people,” Harris said in a statement. “You can see in his eyes how he takes to heart the experiences of mothers and fathers working to make ends meet and worrying about whether their children can be safe in their classroom, or young people who fight tirelessly to tackle climate change as they ask for a fair shot at the future in front of them.”
Harris also noted their personal connection through Biden’s late son, Beau. They worked together about a decade ago, when Beau Biden was attorney general in Delaware and Harris held the same job in California.
Harris will join Biden on the campaign trail tonight in Detroit, ahead of Michigan’s Tuesday primary contest.↑ Back to top
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigned on Sunday in Michigan with civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, the latest major figure to endorse him.
“I stand with Bernie Sanders today because he stood with me,” Jackson said at a rally in Grand Rapids, referring to Sanders’ support of his presidential bid in 1988, a contest in which he ran against Joe Biden among others. “I stand with him because he never lost his taste for justice with the people. I stand with him because he stands with you,” Jackson continued.
Michigan is where Sanders’ upset of Hillary Clinton catapulted his campaign in 2016, and it’s where Jackson’s bid was invigorated in 1988 when he easily beat the eventual nominee, Michael Dukakis. Jackson ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination in 1984, as well.
Offering high praise at the rally on Sunday, Sanders said, “If there was no Jesse Jackson, in my view, there would be no President Barack Obama.”
Sanders seemed deeply touched by the endorsement, which was announced on Sunday morning.↑ Back to top
Many Democrats are pushing to extinguish caucuses. Besides the messiness of the process, they’re criticized by many as inaccessible.
But Democrats have already gone a long way to get rid of them. Fourteen states held Democratic caucuses in 2016, but this year it’s just four. One of those states is North Dakota, which holds caucuses on Tuesday. Two other March 10 states, Washington and Idaho, scrapped their caucuses in favor of primaries this year.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has pushed to end caucuses, even though they have been good to him. He won in 12 of the 14 caucus states in 2016. So far this year, Sanders won the popular vote in the Iowa caucuses and had an overwhelming victory in Nevada’s caucuses.
His record hasn’t been as good in states that have scrapped caucuses this year. Sanders won again in Colorado and Utah on Super Tuesday, two states that moved to primaries, but he lost in two others where he won caucuses in 2016: Minnesota and Maine.
Sanders won both Washington and Idaho when they held caucuses last time. Heading into Tuesday’s primaries, polls show he and former Vice President Joe Biden running close in Washington. There have been no recent polls in the Idaho primary.↑ Back to top
Former Vice President Joe Biden rode a surge of momentum on Super Tuesday to the delegate lead, and he’s now in the driver’s seat for the Democratic nomination.
The race is now a clear one-on-one contest between Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders after Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg both dropped out. (Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is still in the race but has only won two delegates.)
For Sanders to reclaim the momentum, all eyes are on Michigan. It’s a state Sanders narrowly won in 2016. If he wins it, it could reshape the race yet again. If he loses, there are few opportunities for him to change the trajectory of this nominating contest, especially with states ahead that appear to favor Biden.
What we’re calling "Big Tuesday" offers 352 delegates among six states. That’s about a quarter of the delegates that were at stake on Super Tuesday. Michigan is the biggest prize with 125 delegates, followed by Washington (89), Missouri (68), Mississippi (36), Idaho (20) and North Dakota (14). Michigan, Washington and Missouri — and their combined 282 delegates — make up 80% of the delegates at stake on Tuesday.
So what are the keys to each state? Here’s a state-by-state guide.↑ Back to top