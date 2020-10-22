President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have their final presidential debate Thursday night in Nashville. It is the second — not third — debate of the campaign after last week’s was canceled. Here’s what you need to know:

When? The debate goes from 9 p.m. ET to 10:30 p.m. ET. Follow live coverage, including video of the debate, right here.

Who’s moderating? Kristen Welker of NBC News.

What’s the format? After a chaotic first debate, the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates changed the rules to give each candidate two uninterrupted minutes at the top of each of the six segments (the other candidate’s mic will be muted). The topics are: COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.

Read more about what to expect here. Follow updates and analysis below.